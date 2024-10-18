 Video: Chinelle Henry Gets Hit On Her Face While Trying To Catch The Ball In NZ vs WI Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match
New Zealand and West Indies are battling for a spot in the final of Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Chinelle Henry being helped off the field. | (Credits: Twitter)

West Indies middle-order batter Chinelle Henry left the field after copping a blow to her forehead during the ongoing second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The ball hit flush on Henry's face while trying to catch it and went down due to the injury.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the innings as all-rounder Deandra Dottin banged the ball on the middle of the pitch and Amelia Kerr hit it to long-off. While the ball flew at a catchable height, Henry seemed to have lost it in the lights and copped a blow on her foreheard. The physio was out immediately to attend to Henry, who eventually walked out of the field.

Below is the video of the incident:

Deandra Dottin takes four wickets to restrict the White Ferns to restrict 128/9 in 20 overs:

Meanwhile, Dottin was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies as she snaffled figures of 4-0-22-4, dismissing Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, and Rosemary Mair. Afy Fletcher also took a couple of wickets, while Karishma Ramharack and Aaliyah Alleyne snared one scalp each.

At the time of writing this, the Caribbeans were teetering at 64/5. The two sides are fighting for a place in the final, with South Africa waiting in the wings. South Africa beat defending champions Australia and booked their place in the final set to take place on October 20 in Dubai.

