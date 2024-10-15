 Video Catches Ramiz Raja Wrongly Pronounce Indian Spinner's Name On Air During PAK vs ENG 2nd Test
Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja is currently commentating in the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test in Multan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Ramiz Raja. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja wrongly pronounced Ravichandran Ashwin's name on air, calling him 'Ravinder Ashwin' during the ongoing second Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The video surfaced on social media on Tuesday caught Ramiz praising Ashwin, claiming that he is one bowler who always bowls well in the first innings of the Test, regardless of the conditions.

The incident occurred as a Pakistan batter sent the ball to the on-side seemingly off a spinner's over. Speaking of Ashwin, the Indian spinner has been prolific for India in red-ball cricket since debuting in 2011. He is currently India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, taking 527 scalps in 102 matches at 23.65.

Meanwhile, below is the clip of Ramiz mispronouncing Ashwin's name:

"I don't see any saleable commodity in the Pakistan team" - Ramiz Raja

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old has been miffed with the selectors for dropping Babar Azam from the side from the remaining two Tests against Pakistan, making sponsors worry about where will the money come from. He told Sky Sports:

"Now we need to understand that he sells cricket for Pakistan and this debate that's happening right now in Pakistan whether there's going to be another failure for Babar Azam or whether he's going to make a comeback and that keeps things interesting. Right now, I don't see any saleable commodity in the Pakistan team because sponsors are a little wary as well because Pakistan has been on a losing sequence and there are no real superstars playing in this Test match now."

