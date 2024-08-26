 Video: Carlos Brathwaite Destroys Helmet In Frustration With His Bat After Controversial Dismissal In Max60 Caribbean Tournament
Carlos Brathwaite is playing for the New York Strikers in the Max60 Caribbean league.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Carlos Brathwaite vents his frustration out. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite lost his cool during the Max60 Caribbean fixture after a controversial dismissal as he smashed his helmet with his bat after returning to the pavilion. In a video surfaced on social media, the seam-bowling all-rounder smacked the helmet in full force to vent out his frustration.

Brathwaite, known for hitting sixes at will, was not happy with his dismissal that occurred in the 3rd delivery of the 9th over of the innings. Ireland and Grand Cayman Jaguars seamer Josh Little bowled a short-pitched delivery and the ball hit the Barbadian's shoulder before looping to Ben Dunk behind the stumps and the keeper took a simple catch. With the umpire ruling it out thinking a glove was involved, Brathwaite walked back, albeit reluctantly.

The support staff at the pavilion had to step aside when Brathwaite was about to hit the helmet with his bat.

New York Strikers beat Grand Cayman Jaguars but lose to the Caribbean Tigers in the final:

Meanwhile, the dismissal of Brathwaite didn't affect New York Strikers as they beat the Juguars by 8 runs after scoring 104 off their stipulated ten overs. Nevertheless, the Strikers lost comprehensively in the final to the Caribbean Tigers by 56 runs, managing only 69 in pursuit of 126.

Captain Thisara Perera top-scored with 25 off 11 balls with 2 fours and as many sixes, but the Tigers were too good with the ball. Retired Sri Lankan cricketer Suranga Lakmal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 1.1-0-9-3.

