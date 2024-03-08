Video: Ben Stokes’ Reaction To Shubman Gill’s Straight Six Off James Anderson Goes Viral

Shubman Gill and James Anderson. | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill took England bowlers to the cleaners on day 2 of the 5th Test in Dharamsala. However, the most attractive shot of the lot was against James Anderson as he smashed the veteran bowler for a straight six. It even impressed the visiting captain Ben Stokes as the video of the same went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of the day as Anderson bowled a good length delivery to which Gill stepped out and lofted it straight down the ground. The commentators were surprised by the shot and Stokes' expression said it all.