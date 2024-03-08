 Video: Ben Stokes’ Reaction To Shubman Gill’s Straight Six Off James Anderson Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Ben Stokes’ Reaction To Shubman Gill’s Straight Six Off James Anderson Goes Viral

Video: Ben Stokes’ Reaction To Shubman Gill’s Straight Six Off James Anderson Goes Viral

Ben Stokes' reaction to Shubman Gill's six off James Anderson's bowling goes viral.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Shubman Gill and James Anderson. | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill took England bowlers to the cleaners on day 2 of the 5th Test in Dharamsala. However, the most attractive shot of the lot was against James Anderson as he smashed the veteran bowler for a straight six. It even impressed the visiting captain Ben Stokes as the video of the same went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of the day as Anderson bowled a good length delivery to which Gill stepped out and lofted it straight down the ground. The commentators were surprised by the shot and Stokes' expression said it all.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Mark Wood Exchanges Few Words With Sarfaraz Khan After Being Hit For 2 Fours By Indian Batter...

Video: Mark Wood Exchanges Few Words With Sarfaraz Khan After Being Hit For 2 Fours By Indian Batter...

Video: Ben Stokes’ Reaction To Shubman Gill’s Straight Six Off James Anderson Goes Viral

Video: Ben Stokes’ Reaction To Shubman Gill’s Straight Six Off James Anderson Goes Viral

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2: England Strike Twice, But Team India's Lead Crosses 150

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2: England Strike Twice, But Team India's Lead Crosses 150

Watch: Ben Stokes Clean Bowls Rohit Sharma With His First Ball In 251 Days, England Players’...

Watch: Ben Stokes Clean Bowls Rohit Sharma With His First Ball In 251 Days, England Players’...

'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' Chant Goes Viral On Day 2 In Dharamsala While Shubman Gill Bats

'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' Chant Goes Viral On Day 2 In Dharamsala While Shubman Gill Bats