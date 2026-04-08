VIDEO: Athiya Shetty Reacts As KL Rahul's Celebration After Half-Century Against Gujarat Titans Goes Viral

KL Rahul smashed his first fifty of IPL 2026 in a classy batting display at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul celebrated the milestone in style, gesturing towards his wife Athiya Shetty who was watching from the stands. Athiya stood and applauded her husband's efforts, alongside brother Ahan Shetty.

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KL dedicates fifty for his daughter

KL Rahul's celebration is believed to be dedicated to his daughter. Last year, he had first used that after scoring a century against the West Indies. On that occasion, Rahul had whistled with that hand gesture, which he avoided to do on Wednesday.

Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty were blessed with their baby girl Evaarah on March 24 last year.

KL Rahul gets first half-century of IPL 2026

KL Rahul did not have the best of starts in IPL 2026, scoring 0 and 1 in the two games. With a huge score to chase, the onus was on Rahul to give his side the perfect start.

The veteran took his time to get off the blocks, building a partnership with Pathum Nissanka. The duo put on 63 in the powerplay. Rahul was batting on 33 off 25 when Nissanka departed, which unlocked another gear in his arsenal.

Facing state teammate Prasidh Krishna, Rahul went into hitting mode. The opener struck two boundaries and two sixes to pick up 20 off the over. Rahul eventually reached his half-century off 29 balls, his first of the season.