DC VS GT IPL 2026: KL Rahul Smashes First Half-Century Of IPL 2026 Against Gujarat Titans

After failures in the first two games, KL Rahul returned among the runs in a show of class at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Chasing 211 to win, Rahul stitched a vital opening partnership with Pathum Nissanka to keep the hosts in the hunt. After a slow-ish start, Rahul turned up the heat to race to a 29-ball half-century, his first of IPL 2026.

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KL gives Delhi the perfect start

KL Rahul did not have the best of starts in IPL 2026, scoring 0 and 1 in the two games. With a huge score to chase, the onus was on Rahul to give his side the perfect start.

The veteran took his time to get off the blocks, building a partnership with Pathum Nissanka. The duo put on 63 in the powerplay. Rahul was batting on 33 off 25 when Nissanka departed, which unlocked another gear in his arsenal.

Rahul shifts gears

Facing state teammate Prasidh Krishna, Rahul went into hitting mode. The opener struck two boundaries and two sixes to pick up 20 off the over. Rahul eventually reached his half-century off 29 balls, his first of the season.