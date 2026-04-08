DC VS GT, IPL 2026: Washington Smashes Maiden Half-Century, Gill-Buttler Power Gujarat To 210/4

Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 210/4 batting first against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler scores half-centuries, while Washington Sundar also managed his first-ever IPL fifty. For Delhi, Lungi Ngidi starred with ball in hand, conceding just 24 in his four overs.

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Buttler sets the tone

Jos Buttler started off in fine fashion before going into an overdrive mode. Axar Patel turned to Mukesh Kumar to bowl his third in the powerplay, a decision which backfired. Buttler welcomed the Indian pacer with a scoop over fine leg for a maximum. He then struck a slot ball far into the stands next.

Buttler added another boundary and a maximum to fetch a massive 23 from the 5th over. He himself raced to 42 off 16 balls, scoring a bulk of the runs in his partnership with captain Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill returns from injury

After Buttler was dismissed, Gill assumed more strike and stitched a vital partnership with Washington Sundar. Gill got his innings going with a six off Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over of the innings. He did not look back after, reaching his half-century in 33 balls.

He was eventually dismissed for 70 off just 45 balls, putting Gujarat in sight of 200.