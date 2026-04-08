DC VS GT, IPL 2026: Washington Smashes Maiden Half-Century, Gill-Buttler Power Gujarat To 210/4

Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 210/4 batting first against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler scores half-centuries, while Washington Sundar also managed his first-ever IPL fifty. For Delhi, Lungi Ngidi starred with ball in hand, conceding just 24 in his four overs.
Buttler sets the tone
Jos Buttler started off in fine fashion before going into an overdrive mode. Axar Patel turned to Mukesh Kumar to bowl his third in the powerplay, a decision which backfired. Buttler welcomed the Indian pacer with a scoop over fine leg for a maximum. He then struck a slot ball far into the stands next.
Buttler added another boundary and a maximum to fetch a massive 23 from the 5th over. He himself raced to 42 off 16 balls, scoring a bulk of the runs in his partnership with captain Shubman Gill.
Shubman Gill returns from injury
After Buttler was dismissed, Gill assumed more strike and stitched a vital partnership with Washington Sundar. Gill got his innings going with a six off Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over of the innings. He did not look back after, reaching his half-century in 33 balls.
He was eventually dismissed for 70 off just 45 balls, putting Gujarat in sight of 200.