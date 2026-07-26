VIDEO: Ashok Sharma's Celebration Cut Short After Ishan Kishan Drops Simple Catch In IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

India pacer Ashok Sharma was denied a deserved wicket after wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan spilled a simple catch during the third T20I against Zimbabwe. The missed opportunity came off the bowling of the young seamer, who had forced Ben Curran into a false shot. What looked like a routine dismissal quickly turned into a frustrating moment for the Indian side.

The incident unfolded in the 7th over when Curran attempted to slog a length delivery from Ashok Sharma but only managed a towering top edge. Kishan had ample time to settle under the ball after moving a few steps towards the gully region. However, despite getting both gloves to the catch, the ball burst through his hands, hit his chest and rolled away.

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Ashok Sharma was convinced he had claimed the wicket and even began celebrating after seeing the ball go high in the air. His celebrations, however, were cut short as Kishan failed to complete the catch, leaving the pacer stunned. The bowler's expression changed instantly from joy to disbelief as the chance went begging.

Realising the error, Kishan immediately raised his hand in apology towards Ashok Sharma. The wicketkeeper acknowledged the costly mistake as the bowler could only watch in disappointment. The moment, including Sharma's aborted celebration, was caught on camera and quickly gained attention on social media.

Ashok eventually got a wicket when he castled Tadiwanashe Marumani. The Gujarat Titans pacer finished with impressive figures of 1/20 in his four overs, helping India to a comprehensive 35-run victory.