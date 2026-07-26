'Hundred Isn't Far Away': Netizens React After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses Out On Well Deserved Century In IND Vs ZIM T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again taken the internet by storm with his exploits in Harare on Sunday. After a difficult start to his international career in the UK, the left-hander has returned to his best with some fine performances in the IND vs ZIM series. On Sunday, the 15-year-old finished off the series with a career best 81 in a mature performance while the rest of the Indian batting order struggled.

Batting on a slow wicket, Sooryavanshi led India's charge despite the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma. He stitcherd valuable partnerships with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, dominating the scoring in both those efforts. Along with his brute force, Sooryavanshi also showcased his delicate touch as he raced to his half-century in 31 balls.

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Sooryavanshi looked set for a century but was dismissed after a stunning effort from Brad Evans on the boundary. He had to walk back after scoring 81, with the Harare crowd giving him a standing ovation.

While he missed out on the century, Sooryavanshi still managed to get his name in the record books. Vaibhav now has two T20I half-centuries before turning 16, going ahead of Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel. Sooryavanshi had scored an 18 ball fifty earlier in the series, with his 81 now adding to his growing reputation.