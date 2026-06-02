VIDEO: Aryna Sabalenka Moonwalks After Naomi Osaka Win, 'Thriller' Dance Goes Viral

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her win over Naomi Osaka by delivering an iconic dance performance on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the French Open 2026.

Sabalenka's dance moves backstage have become a social media talking point, and presenter Fabrice Santoro invited her to dance on court.

Sabalenka was initially caught off guard but then agreed on the condition that everyone in the stands joined in. Santoro called for the music and, on Sabalenka's cue, Roland Garros erupted into a dance spectacle.

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The Belarusian star delighted spectators by showing off her moves before attempting the legendary moonwalk, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. She executed it to perfection, making it one of the most memorable post-match interactions of the tournament.

After each win at Roland Garros, Sabalenka has made a habit of entertaining fans on the tournament's social media channels by dancing her way down the stadium stairs. The 28-year-old's celebratory routines have become a recurring highlight of the event, often drawing widespread attention online.

She had even sparked a friendly dance rivalry with Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament, challenging the Serbian star to show off his own moves after his victories. Sabalenka later called it off following the Serbian's exit from the tournament.

The victory over Osaka marked another significant step in Sabalenka's campaign, but it was her dance performance afterwards that stole the spotlight. The World No. 1 is the favourite to add another Grand Slam title to her collection and fans can expect more dance moves should she clinch the French Open crown.