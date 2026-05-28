Novak Djokovic Channels Inner Michael Jackson With Smooth 'Moonwalk' Celebration After Securing 2nd Round Win At French Open 2026 | Video

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Serbian star Novak Djokovic was seen performing Michael Jackson’s iconic dance steps, including the moonwalk, after his second-round win over Valentin Royer at the French Open 2026.

Novak Djokovic is a well-known admirer of Michael Jackson and has repeatedly channeled the “King of Pop” to celebrate his tennis victories. Most recently during the 2026 French Open, he delighted fans by showcasing his Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves as part of a lighthearted ongoing “dance battle” with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

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Michael Jackson was the King of Pop and is widely regarded as one of the greatest pop stars of all time. It is natural for sports players like Djokovic to celebrate their victories in his style.

Djokovic secured his spot in the third round with a four-set victory: 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3. He looked in total control during the first two sets but survived some pressure in the third when Royer fought back to take a tight tiebreak. Novak quickly regrouped and closed out the match in the fourth set.

The celebration showcased a lighthearted moment for the 24-time Grand Slam champion, cutting through the intensity of his challenging four-set match against Valentin Royer.