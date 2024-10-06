 Video: Arundhati Reddy Gives Nida Dar Fiery Send-Off In IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Arundhati Reddy cleaned up Nida Dar in the 20th over of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Arundhati Reddy and Nida Dar. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian team's right-arm seamer Arundhati Reddy gave veteran Pakistan batter Nida Dar a violent send-off during the Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. With Reddy cleaning up Dar, who threatened to add some precious runs towards the end, the 27-year-old was pumped up at the dismissal. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

With sensational figures of 3-0-11-2, the 27-year-old came on to bowl the 20th over as Pakistan were teetering at 97-7. Dar took a single off the first ball, followed by Syeda Aroob Shah taking another run to give the strike back to the veteran. Dar could not score off the third ball and went for the cross-batted shot on the fourth, but saw her stumps rearranged, in the process.

Below is the video of the same:

Arundhati Reddy picks up three wickets as India limit Pakistan to 105 in 20 overs:

Meanwhile, Reddy finished as the pick of the Indian bowlers as she snaffled figures of 4-0-19-3, dismissing Dar, Omaima Sohail, and Aliya Riaz. India's every bowler chipped in with at least one wicket as Shreyanka Patil snared two, while Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Asha Sobhana picked up a solitary scalp each.

Both India and Pakistan carried out one change each to their playing XI. For India, the contest against Pakistan looms as a must-win clash after a 58-run defeat to New Zealand. Pakistan, meanwhile, started their campaign with a 31-run victory over Sri Lanka.

