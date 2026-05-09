VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Spotted Carrying Luggage While Walking With Samreen Kaur Outside Airport; Netizens REACT | X

Mumbai, May 9: Indian pacer and Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh has been facing the ire of the fans on social media recently due to his dipping form and often being spotted with his girlfriend just like Hardik Pandya. The fans are criticising Arshdeep for his average performance in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. However, he is frequently spotted with his girlfriend at various locations rather than his team.

A video has gone viral on social media for which the internet users are targeting Arshdeep again. He is seen along with his girlfriend Samreen Kaur exiting the Ahmedabad Airport amid IPL 2026. Arshdeep is seen pulling a trolley bag with other stuff in his hands, while Samreen is seen holding only her mobile phone and other personal stuff.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The internet users shared the video online and criticised Arshdeep and his girlfriend after the video went viral. A user shared the video and said, "Samreen Kaur always hands her stuff to Arshdeep Singh to carry, while she holds nothing but her phone and boarding pass. What kind of girlfriend does that? At least she should carry her own handbag. Equality? She's definitely going to ruin bro's career. Downfall loading."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user also said, "She is a narcissist Walking ahead of him Using him his status fame platform as tool Fool Arshdeep is manipulated by s*x He will learn when she ruins him." Another said, "Maybe bro just likes carrying bags Not every relationship needs a post-match analysis."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Performance In IPL 2026

Arshdeep Singh has had a difficult IPL 2026 season for Punjab Kings so far. The left-arm pacer has taken 12 wickets in 10 matches, but has also conceded runs at a high economy rate of 10.42.

However, despite his mixed performances, Arshdeep achieved a major milestone this season. During his brilliant spell of 3/22 against Mumbai Indians, he became the first bowler to complete 100 IPL wickets for Punjab Kings.