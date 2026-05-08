IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Reportedly Told To Stop Creating Vlogs By BCCI As Off-Field Drama Escalates Amid Yuzvendra Chahal's Vaping Row

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A fresh controversy has hit the IPL 2026 season after Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was reportedly asked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to stop vlogging on social media amid an ongoing off-field storm involving teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

According to reports, the decision comes after a clip from Arshdeep’s travel vlog sparked controversy online, with viewers alleging that Chahal was seen in a video linked to an incident involving vaping during team travel. The footage quickly went viral, triggering widespread debate on player conduct and privacy during official IPL commitments.

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Sources suggest that the BCCI is increasingly concerned about uncontrolled behind-the-scenes content being shared on social media during the tournament, especially when it involves teammates and sensitive team environments. As a result, Arshdeep has reportedly been instructed to halt vlogging activities for the remainder of the season.

The controversy surrounding Chahal has already placed IPL franchises under scrutiny, with earlier incidents in the season prompting warnings from the board about maintaining discipline and decorum within teams.

While neither Arshdeep Singh nor Yuzvendra Chahal has issued an official public statement, the situation has intensified discussions around the boundaries between player-generated content and team protocols in modern cricket.