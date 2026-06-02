VIDEO: Arjun Tendulkar Finishes Match With Six As Sara Tendulkar Cheers Him On During T20 Mumbai League 2026 Clash

Arjun Tendulkar Finishes Match With Six As Sara Tendulkar Cheers Him On During T20 Mumbai League 2026 Clash | X

Mumbai, June 2: Arjun Tendulkar played a small but important role in ARCS Andheri's five-wicket win over SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Sara Tendulkar was spotted cheering for her brother from the stands at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The video is being widely shared on social media and the fans are praising her for showing strong support to her brother.

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Chasing 127 runs, ARCS Andheri reached the target in just 14 overs, with Arjun sealing the victory in style by hitting a six. Sara was seen watching the game from the stands as Arjun and his teammates took on a SoBo Mumbai Falcons side led by Indian batter Shreyas Iyer.

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Earlier, SoBo Mumbai Falcons were bowled out for 126 in 18.2 overs. Aditya Tare was their top scorer with 59 runs, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to build big partnerships. ARCS Andheri bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals to restrict the opposition to a modest total.

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In reply, Divyaansh Sksena led the chase with a brilliant 50 off 33 balls. Pragnesh Kanpillewar scored 26, while Prasad Pawar added 21 runs. Their contributions ensured that ARCS Andheri stayed ahead in the chase despite losing a few wickets.

Arjun came in towards the end and remained unbeaten on seven runs from just two balls. He finished the match in style by smashing a six, helping ARCS Andheri complete the chase with six overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar's presence at the stadium also caught the attention of fans on social media. A popular social media personality with a large following, Sara has often been seen supporting her brother during his cricket matches. Her appearance at Wankhede once again highlighted the strong bond between the siblings as she cheered Arjun from the stands during his team's impressive victory.