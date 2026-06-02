Arjun Tendulkar Hits Winning Runs As Shivam Dube's ARCS Andheri Beat Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Mumbai Falcons In T20 Mumbai League 2026

Arjun Tendulkar Hits Winning Runs As Shivam Dube's ARCS Andheri Beat Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Mumbai Falcons | X

Mumbai, June 2: ARCS Andheri registered a comfortable five-wicket win over SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the fourth match of T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Chasing a target of 127 runs, ARCS Andheri reached 127/5 in just 14 overs to seal victory with six overs to spare.

Earlier, SoBo Mumbai Falcons struggled to build partnerships and were bowled out for 126 in 18.2 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Aditya Tare was the top scorer with 59 runs off 39 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes. Harsh Aghav contributed 14 runs, while Awais Khan made 12. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to make significant contributions as wickets fell at regular intervals.

For ARCS Andheri, Shivam Dube and Ajay B Mishra starred with the ball, taking three wickets each. Deepak Shetty picked up two wickets, while Arjun Tendulkar and Pragnesh Kanpillewar claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, ARCS Andheri got off to a flying start despite losing Ayush Jethwa on the second ball of the innings. Divyaansh Sksena played a match-winning knock of 50 runs from 33 balls, smashing four fours and three sixes. Pragnesh Kanpillewar added a quick 26 off 17 balls, while Prasad Pawar chipped in with 21 from 13 deliveries.

Captain Shivam Dube scored 16 runs before getting out, but the chase was already under control. Arjun Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 7 off just two balls, including a six, as ARCS Andheri completed the chase at 127/5 in 14 overs.

For SoBo Mumbai Falcons, Ajay Mishra, Deepak Shetty, Shivam Dube, Vedant Gore and Kavya Gori took one wicket each, but they could not stop ARCS Andheri from cruising to victory.

The win gave ARCS Andheri valuable points in the tournament, while SoBo Mumbai Falcons were left with a disappointing batting performance despite Aditya Tare's fighting half-century.