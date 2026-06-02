Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray Conducts Toss With Ajinkya Rahane & Suryakumar Yadav In T20 Mumbai League 2026

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was part of the pre-match proceedings at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, conducting the ceremonial toss for a T20 Mumbai League fixture organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Thackeray flipped the coin for the toss for the game between North Mumbai Panthers and Triumphs Knights MNE.

"Flipped the toss today at Wankhede Stadium for the T20 Mumbai League of the Mumbai Cricket Association," Thackeray wrote on X, while congratulating MCA president Ajinkya Naik and the Apex Council for organising another edition of the competition.

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Thackeray shared photographs from the occasion on social media, where he was seen alongside India stars Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav, who were leading their respective teams in the tournament. Rahane is leading the Triumphs Knights MNE while Suryakumar Yadav is captain of the North Mumbai Panthers

Thackeray also praised the MCA's efforts in successfully conducting the tournament, calling it "another season of this amazing tournament." Images from the toss ceremony quickly circulated online, drawing attention from both cricket enthusiasts and political followers.

The T20 Mumbai League has returned as one of India's premier domestic franchise tournaments, featuring several international and domestic stars from the city's rich cricketing circuit. The presence of Rahane and Suryakumar, both Mumbai stalwarts and India internationals, added further star power to the contest.

On Monday, it was former Team India captain and Mumbai Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma joined captains Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad for toss during the MSC Maratha Royals Vs Aakash Tigers MWS Clash in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 at Wankhede Stadium.