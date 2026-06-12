VIDEO: Argentine Journalist Abandons Live Broadcast To Take Selfie With Shakira Ahead Of World Cup Opening Ceremony

An Argentine television journalist went viral on social media after briefly abandoning his live broadcast to take a selfie with pop superstar Shakira ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony.

The incident involved Argentine reporter Marcelo Benedetto, who was reporting live from Mexico City just a day before the tournament's opening ceremony. As Benedetto was speaking on air, Shakira was seen walking nearby with her entourage.

Unable to contain his excitement, the journalist suddenly stopped his report, placed his microphone down and walked away from the camera position to approach the Colombian singer. He then took a selfie with Shakira before returning to continue his broadcast.

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The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans amused by the reporter's reaction and praising the light-hearted moment. Many users joked that Benedetto's admiration for the singer had briefly outweighed his professional responsibilities.

This wasn't the first time Marcelo Benedetto had gone viral for a celebrity photo opportunity. Benedetto had also taken a photo with Dua Lipa during the build-up to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv, where the singer performed at the opening ceremony

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The viral moment came a day before Shakira took centre stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. The global music icon performed "Dai Dai" alongside Burna Boy as part of a star-studded entertainment lineup.

Other artists who performed during the ceremony included J Balvin, Tyla, Maná, Belinda and Lila Downs.

While the World Cup had yet to officially begin, Benedetto's unscripted encounter with Shakira provided one of the tournament's earliest viral moments.