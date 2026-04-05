VIDEO: Anushka Sharma Reacts As Virat Kohli Smashes Incredible 'No Look' Six Against CSK In Bengaluru

Virat Kohli looked in imperious touch in his short stay at the crease in the RCB vs CSK clash in Bengaluru on Sunday. One of the key highlights from his cameo was an incredible no look six, sent straight into the stands in typical Kohli fashion. Watching the game at the stadium, Virat's wife Anushka Sharma was all smiles, applauding her husband's genius in Bengaluru.

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Kohli played a brief cameo in front of a packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium against rivals CSK on Sunday. Put into bat, the 37-year-old survived an early chance after Shivam Dube dropped a simple catch.

That catch drop eased Kohli into the game. The very next over, in typical Kohli style, he thumped Matt Henry for a maximum. Henry bowled it in the slot and the RCB opener swung across the line without a look to clear the fence for a much-needed six. The shot sent ruptures in the stands, with wife Anushkha Sharma also gleefully applauding her husband's effort.

Anushka was in attendance in RCB's opening day win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. On that occassion, Kohli had scored a fine half-century to lead his side to a comfortable victory.

A big score from Kohli looked on the cards especially after he was dropped by Dube. However, the all-rounder got another chance to make amends and held onto the catch to send the former RCB captain back for 28.