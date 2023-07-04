Victoria Police Joins In On Lords Dismissal Controversy, Thanks Jonny Bairstow For This Reason In Hilarious Tweet

The dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Lord's has ignited a divisive discussion on social media regarding the 'spirit of cricket'. Bairstow ventured beyond his crease, and when Alex Carey executed a direct hit, the umpires adjudged that Bairstow had not signaled anything to them, despite the batter's vehement protests. This incident has prompted scrutiny from numerous former cricketers. However, the Victoria Police added a touch of humor to the entire episode, expressing gratitude to Jonny Bairstow for reminding everyone about the perils of stepping over the crease before receiving permission, as humorously tweeted by the police department.

Sunak weighs in on hostile & controversial Lords Test

On Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak entered the fray by delivering a sharp comment aimed at Australia's cricketers in response to the Lord's Ashes match. However, Sunak's spokesperson assured reporters that it would not escalate into a diplomatic issue akin to the Bodyline controversy. The spokesperson stated that Jonny Bairstow's contentious dismissal did not align with the principles and ethos of the game, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the spirit of cricket.

"The prime minister agrees with (England captain) Ben Stokes who said he simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner that Australia did," the spokesman said.

However, despite his passion for cricket and his presence alongside Prince William in the Lord's pavilion on Saturday, Sunak expressed his dismay over the derogatory treatment the Australians received from members of the Marylebone Cricket Club in the Long Room.

"He thinks it was right that the MCC have taken swift action to suspend any members accused of poor behaviour," the spokesman said.

According to Sunak, the warm reception and standing ovation extended by members of the MCC to Nathan Lyon, Australia's injured spinner, as he walked out to bat on Saturday, demonstrated a greater adherence to the principles of fair play and sportsmanship.

However, Sunak clarified that he does not intend to formally protest to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as he seeks to avoid replicating the intense diplomatic tensions that arose from England's controversial "Bodyline" tactics during the 1932-33 Ashes series in Australia.

Although there exists a "friendly rivalry" between the two leaders regarding sports, Sunak's spokesperson emphasised that cricket is not perceived as a primary diplomatic matter by the British Prime Minister.

"The game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible Test match. He has confidence that England will bounce back at Headingley," he added, after Stokes hit a blazing 155.