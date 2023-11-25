'Very Rare For A Prime Minister': Virender Sehwag On PM Modi Interacting With Team India Players In Dressing Room After CWC 2023 Final Loss

Virender Sehwag hails PM Modi's gesture. | (Credits: Twitter)

Weighing in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the India dressing room after skipper and his 'Men in Blue' went down to Australia in the World Cup, dashing a billion hopes of a third world crown in the 50-over format, former opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday hailed what he called a 'rare gesture' by the country's most powerful leader to lift the spirits in the change room.

Pictures from the Indian dressing room went viral, showing PM Modi shaking hands with the players and sharing a warm hug with speedster Mohammad Shami, who emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

PM Modi commended how the team went 10 matches unbeaten in the tournament before finally coming unstuck in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH | Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag says "...I have never seen a prime minister meeting the players of a team and motivating them after they lose a match. It was a great gesture by PM Modi to encourage our prayers and support them. This will help our players to… pic.twitter.com/i9FfZY4Oep — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Sehwag said, "It is very rare for a prime minister to meet players in the dressing room and lift their spirits after a crushing defeat. I have never seen a prime minister taking time out of his busy schedule to lend a shoulder to players heartbroken after a defeat. It was an incredible gesture by Prime Minister Modi to visit the dressing room and boost the morale of the boys."

"It was a time when the boys needed some hand-holding, a gesture of solidarity and support. In such lows, you need someone to comfort you like family members do. I believe it was a touching gesture that will go a long way to motivating our boys ahead of future engagements, especially multilateral events. It will motivate us to cross the final hurdle next time."

"Everyone was behind this team when they were doing so well" - Virender Sehwag

Scoffing at the Opposition leaders over their remarks, the former India opener said:

"Everyone was behind this team when they were doing so well. And, on a rare bad in office, when they lost the final, everyone should have come out in their support instead of making such remarks. There are few PMs or leaders who visit a dressing room after a defeat. Hence, for PM Modi to visit our boys and lift their spirits would serve as an inspiration not just for cricket but also for other sports. It will serve as a huge motivation."

It was also the 2nd 50-over World Cup final that India had lost to Australia.