'Very Proud Moment For Us': Shubman Gill Congratulates India Women's Team After Historic Lord's Win | VIDEO

India captain Shubman Gill congratulated the Indian women's team for their historic Test victory over England at Lord's. Speaking ahead of the first ODI against England, Gill said the achievement was a proud moment for Indian cricket. India thrashed England by 270 runs in the one-off Test to script history at the Home of Cricket.

"Firstly, I think a very proud moment for us. Our women's team won a historic match at Lords. And I think we have all seen how special it is, playing at that stadium. How special it is to play there and how special it is to win there. So, huge congratulations to them," said Gill.

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Gill praised the women's team for producing a dominant performance in one of the sport's most iconic venues. He said winning a Test match at Lord's is always special regardless of the format. The skipper added that the entire team deserved credit for the landmark achievement.

India became the first women's team to win a Test at Lord's after outclassing England across four days. Captain Smriti Mandhana starred with a century in the first innings, while the bowlers completed the job by dismissing England for 186 on the fourth morning. The comprehensive win was one of India's greatest overseas Test triumphs.

The victory received widespread appreciation from the cricket fraternity. Sachin Tendulkar, who had addressed the team before the match, also watched the final day from the Lord's stands alongside wife Anjali and ICC chairman Jay Shah. He later congratulated the players, praising their composure and all-round performance in the historic contest.

Gill's comments came as the Indian men's team prepared for the opening ODI against England. While the focus shifted to the limited-overs series, the captain ensured the women's remarkable feat received due recognition. Their memorable Lord's triumph has been hailed as a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket.