'Champions Don't Wait For History': Cricketing Fraternity Cheers India Women's Historic Test Win At Lord's

A stellar all-round performance fuelled India's famous 270-run win over England in the first-ever Women's Test staged at the iconic Lord's on Monday. Needing four wickets to wrap up the game overnight, India completed formalities in the morning session on day four, dismissing England for 186 in 62.5 overs despite a dogged half-century from Sophie Ecclestone.

It was a clinical performance from India in a format they don't play often, beating an out of sorts England fair and square in the "Home of Cricket".

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BCCI President Mithun Manhas hailed Harmanpreet Kaur and Co's outstanding achievement.

"History in the making !! Well done @BCCIWomen for achieving this extraordinary feet . The entire Nation is proud of you 🇮🇳. Many congratulations to Harmanpreet and her entire team along with support staff @BCCI Jai Hind !!" Manhas posted.

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Former India women's captain Mithali Raj hailed the performances of Kranti Gaud and Yastika Bhatia, who etched their names in the Lord's Honours board.

"A complete team performance to seal a legendary, historic Test win in England! Two names added to the iconic Lord's honors board in a single game, huge congratulations to @yastikabhatia for her sensational hundred and Kranti Gaud for her clinical five-wicket haul, brilliantly set up by @mandhana_smriti's exceptional composure across both innings," Mandhana wrote.

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India Women produced a clinical all-round display to register a famous 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's on Monday. The emphatic win marked one of the greatest moments in Indian women's cricket, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side outclassing the hosts in every department at the iconic 'Home of Cricket'.

Starting Day 4 needing just four wickets to complete the job, India wrapped up the match in the morning session. England, who resumed on 130/6 chasing a daunting target of 457, were bowled out for 186 in 62.5 overs despite a fighting half-century from Sophie Ecclestone.