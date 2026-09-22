'Very Good Chairman Of Selectors': Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Ajit Agarkar As His Term Nears End; Watch VIDEO |

Former India spinner and commentator Ravichandran Ashwin praised Ajit Agarkar for his stint as the chairman of the BCCI selection committee. Ashwin said that he handled several difficult decisions with honesty and kept the future of Indian cricket in mind.

While speaking with Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel "Ash Ki Baat", Ashwin pointed out that Agarkar was responsible for making some major calls during his tenure, including the gradual phasing out of senior players which also includes Ashwin himself.

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He also said that some players have fans who speak negatively about him, but if you put yourself in his shoes, you will realise that his job is not actually that easy.

Ashwin also said, Playing Jaiswal in place of Rohit Sharma is not due to any personal grudge against Rohit, rather, Ajit Agarkar is thinking about the future of Indian cricket.

Ashwin further stated, "So in all honesty, I think his stint of chairman of selectors was a very good one. Jo bhi aayega abhi, it will be even more harder, kyunki ye team management..."

Ajit Agarkar's term as India's chief selector is set to end on October 4, 2026 and there are reports that the BCCI has decided against seeking an extension and they are now looking for his replacement. Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha are the top contenders for the top job.