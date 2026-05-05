'Stop Talking About Lineage Or Caste': Ravichandran Ashwin Responds After Netizen's 'Brahmin Afraid Of Dravidian' Remark

Ravichandran Ashwin has responded strongly to a casteist remark on his post congratulating actor-turned-politician Vijay's win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. A netizen responded to the post labelling Ashwin as a 'Brahim who was afraid of Dravidian rule'. The former India spinner did not hold back, saying he wanted to live until people did not talk about caste or lineage.

"Have said it once, i will say it again! Who i was born to wasn’t my choice, thankfully I was born to parents that are beyond great. Leadership is feeling empathetic towards another person’s struggles and enabling growth beyond barriers & that’s what my parents & teachers have taught me. I want to live till the day, we stop talking about lineage or caste," Ashwin wrote in an X post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ashwin's hits back at casteist remark

Ashwin went on to underline what leadership means to him, describing it as empathy towards others’ struggles and the ability to help people grow beyond barriers. He added that these principles shaped his outlook on life, reinforcing his belief in equality over identity-based divisions.

Ending his note on a poignant note, Ashwin expressed hope for a future free from caste-based discourse. “I want to live till the day, we stop talking about lineage or caste,” he wrote, firmly condemning the comment and reiterating his stand against discrimination.

Ashwin congratulates Vijay

Ashwin shared a post on social media and praised Vijay and his party TVK for what he called a "Fabulous result." He said, "Naalaiya Theerpu to Netraiya Theerpu!! Congratulations to Thalapathy and his party for the fabulous result. Good luck & I would love to go from being your super fan to a leader I would want to follow for what lies ahead."

Naalaiya Theerpu to Netraiya Theerpu literally means "from tomorrow's verdict to yesterday's verdict." It shows how a long-awaited dream or expectation has now become reality.

TVK emerged as the largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 59 seats, while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) secured 47 seats.