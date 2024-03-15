'Very Excited To Play Under Mahi Bhai': Shardul Thakur Ahead Of His IPL 2024 Stint

Fresh from a title-winning run with Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is now looking forward to his IPL homecoming with the Chennai Super Kings where he expects to "grow" under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni after a not-so-great season last year.

Thakur was part of the CSK squad from 2018 to 2021 before plying his trade with Delhi Capitals (2022) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2023). He will return to CSK this season after being bought for Rs 4 crore.

"Honestly, I did not have a great IPL last year," Thakur told PTI Videos in an interview.

7⃣ Days away to witness the whistles of 𝐀𝐧𝐛𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧🥳💥#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/1Rt6OTjlJg — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 15, 2024

Thakur averaged 14.13 with the bat and managed seven wickets in the 11 IPL games he played last year.

"I am very excited to play under Mahi Bhai. There is something or the other that you take away from the game when you are playing with him. He is standing behind the stumps, guiding you, allowing you to grow," he said on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha here on Thursday which the hosts won by 169 runs for a 42nd title.

"I am playing for a team that values family and values family culture" - Shardul Thakur

Thakur said Dhoni's leadership style is driven by the philosophy of allowing individuals to flourish.

"I think that's the biggest quality that he possesses, he gives a lot of freedom to players and asks them to take ownership of their performances, and I am excited to join CSK again, I will say I am playing for a team that values family and values family culture," said the all-rounder.

Thakur will be joined by new entrants like youngster Sameer Rizvi and New Zealand all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra in the CSK dugout.

"I came back to the team only in the second last league game" - Shardul Thakur reflects on his part in Ranji Trophy win

Reflecting on Mumbai's brilliant Ranji campaign this year, Thakur lavished praise on his teammates and the Mumbai Cricket Association for the winning run.

On his part, Thakur struck a hundred in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu and contributed a 75-run knock in the first innings of the final against Vidarbha.

This one lands in the opposition dressing room 🔥



A 6⃣ and a single gets @imShard to his 5⃣0⃣, off just 37 balls. 🙌@IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final | #MUMvVID



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/k7JhkLhOID pic.twitter.com/jZCllvW3Iw — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 10, 2024

"I started off very late, I played a couple of Vijay Hazare games for the team and then I came back to the team only in the second last league game, the sixth league game, But all the boys, coaches, and support staff they have been working really hard, from the month of June till now," he said.

Chennai Super Kings will play in the first match of IPL 2023 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22nd.