Varun Chakravarthy Congratulates Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay After TVK's Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Success

Varun Chakravarthy congratulated Vijay on his success in TN Elections | Instagram/chakaravarthyvarun

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party TVK has emerged with the single largest vote share as per early Tamil Nadu Assembly Election trends. Celebrations have erupted across Tamil Nadu with fans celebrating Thalapathy's success. T20 World Cup winner and KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy also joined, sharing an old picture of him interacting with Vijay on Instagram.

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Chakravarthy's heartfelt story for 'Anna' Vijay

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 have taken a dramatic turn, with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerging with the single largest vote share in early trends. Joining the celebrations, Varun Chakravarthy also shared his excitement on social media. The Kolkata Knight Riders spinner and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 winner took to Instagram to post an old picture of himself interacting with Vijay.

The post quickly gained traction, with fans appreciating the crossover between cricket and cinema-politics. While Chakravarthy did not add an elaborate caption, he wrote 'Anna' which translates to big brother in English.

The gesture was widely interpreted as a show of support or admiration for Vijay’s rising political journey. The cricketer, who hails from Tamil Nadu, shares a strong regional connection with the actor-turned-leader.

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According to the Election Commission website, TVK is leading in 106 seats out of the total 234 segments, AIADMK is in the second position, leading with 64 seats, while CM MK Stalin's party DMK is witnessing a major blow as the party has so far secured 44 seats.