Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Shetty Celebrates BJP Lead In West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Suryakumar's wife Devisha Shetty is keeping a close eye on election proceedings. | Instagram/devishashetty_

India's T20 World Cup 2026 winning captain Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty is keeping a close eye on the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results on Monday. With BJP closing on a majority, Devisha took to Instagram and posted a picture of her TV screen, showing live trends from counting day.

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dav engaging with the update and reacting to the crossover between cricket and politics. Suryakumar, who recently led India to glory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, enjoys a massive following, and even a casual social media activity from his family tends to draw significant traction.

While Devisha did not add any caption or political commentary, the timing of her post — amid crucial counting trends — added to the buzz surrounding the election day.

Neither Devisha nor Suryakumar Yadav are known to have any political connections, but the couple aren't shy of expressing their opinion. Yadav however led India's boycott of handshakes against Pakistan since the attack in Pahalgam last year.

BJP set for West Bengal majority

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to script history by dethroning TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and coming to power in the state for the first time.

The saffron party is currently leading in 199 seats and the magic number to form the government in the state is 148 seats, according to multiple reports. Mamata Banerjee has been the CM of West Bengal for last three terms, but is now set to vacate her seat.