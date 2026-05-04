'Messi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai': Netizens Link Lionel Messi Event Chaos To TMC's West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Downfall

Messi's visit to Kolkata in December resulted in fan violence at the Salt Lake Stadium | PTI/X

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 are shaping up to deliver a dramatic political shift, with the Bharatiya Janata Party holding a strong lead over the incumbent All India Trinamool Congress in early trends. As results unfold, an unusual narrative has emerged online, with some netizens linking the outcome to the chaotic visit of Lionel Messi to Kolkata late last year.

Part of his GOAT India Tour, Messi had visited the Salt Lake Stadium with fans eager to watch the Argentine in action. However, the event was heavily mismanaged with politicians and high ranking officials 'hijacking' the event. Fearing his safety, Messi's team cut short the event. Fans were angry and vandalised the stadium with organiser Satadru Datta also arrested. CM Mamata Banerjee herself had to cancel her visit to the stadium due to to chaos.

Messi hai toh Mumkin hai?

In the wake of the election trends, social media users have sarcastically credited Messi for triggering a political shift. West Bengal is known for its love for football and many linked that the chaos on Messi's arrival as a great insult, which eventually led to a change.

During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised TMC's handling of the Messi event and blamed the government for the ensuing chaos.

“The TMC syndicate has destroyed the sports ecosystem here. In Kolkata, just a few months ago, what happened, the pictures that reached all the football fans around the world, it was the result of the Maha Jungleraj. I assure players of Bengal that under the ‘Khelo India’ campaign, a new sports ecosystem will be created in Bengal,” PM Modi had said.

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BJP set for West Bengal majority

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to script history by dethroning TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and coming to power in the state for the first time.

The saffron party is currently leading in 199 seats and the magic number to form the government in the state is 148 seats, according to multiple reports. Mamata Banerjee has been the CM of West Bengal for last three terms, but is now set to vacate her seat.