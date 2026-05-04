West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates BJP Lead With 'Jhalmuri' And 'Rasgulla' | VIDEO

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates BJP Lead With 'Jhalmuri' And 'Rasgulla' | X | ANI

New Delhi, May 4: As the early trends in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 results indicate a strong lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), celebrations have begun across the country on Monday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chose a very unique way to mark the historic moment. The Delhi CM enjoyed Jhalmuri and Rasgulla along with her cabinet at the Secretariat.

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Why Jhalmuri And Rasgulla?

The video of the celebrations is doing rounds on social media as the light, flavourful Jhalmuri and the sweet Rasgulla have become the highlight of the celebrations for BJP. The food items reflect Bengal's culture and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jhalmuri moment during the election campaign went viral.

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BJP's Sweeping Victory

The BJP leaders expressed happiness over the party's performance in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry Assembly Elections. As per the early trends, the BJP is ahead in West Bengal in 194 seats. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading only on 92 seats. The trends show that the BJP is moving comfortably towards forming the government in the state.

Magic Number

The West Bengal Assembly consists of 294 seats and the magic number of 148 is needed to form the government in the state. The current leads indicate towards a thumping victory for BJP in the state which signals a major shift in the political landscape in the state.

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Counting Of Votes

Counting of votes for the West Bengal and other assembly elections began at 8 am today with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Symbolic Celebration

As the results continue to unfold, the focus remains on both the numbers and the celebrations with Jhalmuri and Rasgulla becoming the symbolic elements of the day.