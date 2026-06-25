VAR Drama! Vinicius Jr's Denied Second Goal After Referee Review During Brazil Vs Scotland Clash | VIDEO

Vinicius Junior looked set to grab his second goal of the match after pouncing on another costly Scottish defensive mistake during Brazil's clash with Scotland. However, the celebrations were cut short as VAR intervened and sent the referee to the monitor. After a review, the goal was ruled out, sparking huge relief among the Scotland supporters.

The incident occured in the 22nd minute of the Brazil vs Scotland clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Defender Jack Hendry attempted a pass back to goalkeeper Angus Gunn. However, the pass lacked conviction, allowing Vinicius to pounce and steal the ball before calmly slotting it past Gunn.

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The Brazilian players celebrated what appeared to be another gift from the Scottish defence, while fans inside the stadium watched replays of the incident. However, the celebrations were short-lived as video replays suggested Vinicius may have made contact with Hendry's legs just before the attempted backpass.

After reviewing the footage, the referee determined that the Brazilian forward had impeded the defender during the challenge and disallowed the goal. The decision sparked loud cheers from the Scotland supporters in attendance, who saw their side escape what could have been a damaging second concession.

The VAR call proved to be a major turning point in the match, with Scotland receiving a significant reprieve after another defensive lapse. Vinicius had already punished the Scots, having scored a stunning goal seizing on a mistake from McKenna.