FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A: Switzerland Finish Top, Canada Qualify; Qatar Knocked Out

Switzerland secured top spot in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Canada in the final round of group-stage matches. Despite the defeat, tournament hosts Canada advanced to the Round of 32 as runners-up, while Qatar's World Cup campaign came to an end following a 3-1 loss to Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The final standings saw Switzerland emerge as group winners, Canada finish second, Bosnia remain in contention for qualification, and Qatar become the first team from the group to be eliminated.

Switzerland produced a composed performance against Canada to claim all three points and finish at the top of Group A. The win ensured the Swiss advanced to the knockout phase as group winners, potentially securing a more favourable draw in the Round of 32.

Canada, despite falling short against Switzerland, had already done enough to secure second place in the standings. The hosts became the second team from Group A to qualify, delighting home supporters by reaching the knockout rounds on home soil.

Bosnia & Herzegovina's victory over Qatar could prove crucial in the race for one of the best third-place qualification spots. With four points from their three group matches, Bosnia now await results from the remaining groups to determine whether their tally will be enough to secure passage to the Round of 32.

As the group stage continues across the tournament, Bosnia's fate remains uncertain, but their convincing win over Qatar ensured their World Cup dream is still alive.