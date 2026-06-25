FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Squad Wears Personalised Lionel Messi T-Shirts For Captain's Birthday; Picture Goes Viral

Argentina players and staff celebrated Lionel Messi's birthday on Wednesday with a special surprise at the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 camp. The defending champions gathered around to celebrate their captain's special day with the chefs cooking a special cake for the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, a tiny detail has taken spotlight and has since become a major talking point on social media.

The celebration brought together players, coaches and support staff, who gathered around a birthday cake where every member of the delegation wore a customized T-shirt featuring a personal photograph with the captain.

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Images from the event showed teammates posing alongside Messi while wearing matching white shirts. Each shirt contained a different photograph depicting a memorable moment shared with the Argentina captain, creating a highly personal tribute to the football icon.

The birthday tribute highlighted the affection Messi commands within the national setup after nearly two decades representing Argentina at the highest level. Team officials described the celebration as a spontaneous show of appreciation for a player whose influence extends far beyond his performances on the field.

Argentina now returns its focus to the World Cup campaign, aiming to add another chapter to an era defined by Messi's extraordinary contribution to the national team. The defending champions have qualified for the Round of 32 following back to back wins over Algeria and Austria. Incredibly, Messi has scored all 5 goals Argentina have scored at the tournament.