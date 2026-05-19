Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes His Slowest Half-Century Of IPL 2026 In Must-Win Clash Against LSG |VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi returned to form with a stunning half-century in his side's must-win game against the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. The 15-year-old reached the milestone in 23 balls, his fourth of the IPL 2026 season. Despite striking at over 200, it was Suryavanshi's slowest fifty of the competition.

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Suryavanshi comes of age

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is categorically known for his fast starts but the 15-year-old had a different challenge in Jaipur. The left-hander was under the pump with some fine short pitch bowling by the LSG pacers.

After being on 5 off 11 balls, Suryavanshi broke loose. He targeted left-arm seamers Mohsin Khan and Akash Maharaj Singh to get going. The 15-year-old reached his half-century in just 23 balls, his fourth of the season. It is Suryavanshi's slowest, having scored his previous 3 in 15 balls each.

Suryavanshi 1st Indian to smash 50 sixes

The 15-year-old has broken new ground with his innings on Tuesday. Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the first Indian to smash 50 sixes in an IPL season. Only Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have scored more than 50 sixes in a season, with Gayle doing it twice.