Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shattered These Records During His Quickfire 97 In IPL 2026 Eliminator Vs SRH

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced another extraordinary knock in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, smashing 97 runs off just 29 balls and rewriting several records in the process. While he fell agonisingly short of a century, the Rajasthan Royals opener lit up the knockout clash with a breathtaking display of power-hitting.

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Fastest in IPL playoffs

The 15-year-old raced to his fifty in only 16 deliveries, making it the joint fastest half-centuries in IPL playoff history. He tore apart the SRH bowling attack with fearless strokeplay, peppering the boundaries and sending the ball into the stands repeatedly. His innings included a staggering 12 sixes and five fours as RR stormed ahead in the chase.

Most sixes in an IPL season

Suryavanshi also shattered a long-standing six-hitting mark during the knock. His barrage of maximums helped him move past a record previously held by Chris Gayle for most sixes in a single IPL season, underlining the scale of his remarkable campaign. Gayle held the record with 59 sixes in 2012, with Suryavanshi now leading the list with 65 this season.

Most runs by an uncapped player

Suryavanshi now holds the IPL 2026 Orange Cap, with 680 runs in 15 games. The 15-year-old breaks Yashasvi Jaiswal's record for the most runs in an IPL season by an uncapped batsman. Singh

Most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season

680 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR, 2026)*

625 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR, 2023)

616 - Shaun Marsh (PBKS, 2008)

573 - Riyan Parag (RR, 2024)

549 - Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS, 2025)