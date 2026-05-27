Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rushes To Touch Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Bangar's Feet, Chases Jatin Sapru Trying To Escape | VIDEO | X

Mullanpur, May 27: Young Rajasthan Royals batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi never misses to impress the fans with his batting and also his gesture off the field. Vaibhav has been spotted on several occasions respectfully touching the feet of his elders. A video has surfaced on social media in which the 15-year-old cricketer was spotted touching the feet of former Indian cricketers and sports commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Bangar.

The viral video shows that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is practicing ahead of the IPL 2026 Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the field. He was playing football with his teammates. Gavaskar and Bangar were also present on the ground doing the pre-match show.

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As soon as Vaibhav spotted the highly respected personalities on-field, he rushed towards them and then touched their feet on after another. Another sports commentator Jatin Sapru was also present with them on the field.

Jatin Sapru moved behind as soon as he spotted Vaibhav coming to touch their feet. However, Vaibhav chased him until he touched his feet in respect. Vaibhav then returned to practice after touching the former cricketers and sports commentator's feet.

The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the incident users are praising the young batter for his simplicity and the respect he shows towards his elders.

Vaibhav stunned SRH with his performance in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday. He smashed a magnificent 97 runs off just 28 balls and missed the record fastest century of the tournament history by only 3 runs.