'Nothing Short Of Spectacular': Sachin Tendulkar Lavishes Praise On Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Mullanpur Masterclass

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi after his stunning innings in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Tendulkar took to social media to hail the youngster's batting technique and fearless approach following his blistering 97-run knock that left fans and experts in awe.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!" Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

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In his post, Tendulkar highlighted the technical aspects that stood out in Suryavanshi's innings, particularly his bat swing and movement at the crease. The former India captain noted how the youngster's ability to clear his front foot against deliveries aimed at his legs gave him the freedom to access different areas of the ground and play attacking strokes with ease.

The praise carried extra significance considering it came from one of the greatest batters the game has ever seen. Suryavanshi's innings had already become one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2026 after he hammered 97 off just 29 balls, narrowly missing out on a century while breaking multiple records along the way.

Read Also Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shattered These Records During His Quickfire 97 In IPL 2026 Eliminator Vs SRH

The knock showcased not just raw power but also impressive technique and game awareness, qualities Tendulkar appeared to focus on in his assessment. While fans were already celebrating the teenager's breathtaking innings, receiving recognition from the Master Blaster added another memorable chapter to an extraordinary night.

Suryavanshi's rapid rise has been one of the standout stories of this IPL season, and performances such as his Eliminator masterclass continue to strengthen the belief that Indian cricket may have found another special talent.