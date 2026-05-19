Vaibhav Suryavanshi Is 'Super Natural Person Living Amongst Us': R Ashwin On Match-Winning Knock Against LSG | X

Jaipur, May 19: Former Indian spinner and sports commentator Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the youngster played a stunning match-winning knock against Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win IPL 2026 clash in Jaipur. Vaibhav smashed 93 runs off just 38 balls with 7 fours and 10 sixes and took RR to the fourth position in the IPL 2026 points table.

Ravichandran Ashwin shared a social media post and said, "Area 51 has a lot of mystery associated to extra terrestrial existence. Let’s put an end to that debate, there is one super natural person living amongst us earthlings & he opens the batting for Rajasthan Royals and is on duty now at Jaipur. It’s also on Live TV."

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Vaibhav played a very important innings in a crucial match as five teams are fighting for the only spot left in the playoff. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified with only one spot remaining for grab.

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Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in a high-scoring encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, LSG set a target of 220/5 in their first 20 overs. Chasing the target, RR got to a flying start as their openers smashed the LSG bowlers all around the park.

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However, Vaibhav single-handedly took the game away from LSG with his stunning half-century. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed his century by only seven runs. He got to his slowest half-century of the IPL 2026 season, however, it was smashed in just 23 balls.