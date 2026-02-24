Vaibhav Suryavanshi Awarded Tata Curvv For IPL 2025 Heroics, 3 Years Before He Can Get A Driver's License

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was rewarded for his breakout year with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The 14-year-old broke several records in his debut season and won the Super Striker of the season award, for finishing IPL 2025 with the highest strike rate. Suryavanshi received the car only now, with Tata Motors sharing pictures from the hand over.

The presentation ceremony took place at Ananya Auto dealership in Patna, Bihar. Suryavanshi arrived at the dealership with his family members, The dealership was a new opening with the 14-year-old also asked to cut the ribbon for the inauguration of the new showroom facility.

Suryavanshi is just 14, meaning despite his efforts for winning the vehicle, he is not eligible to drive the car. During the ceremony, Vaibhav handed the keys over to his father, with a life size cutout presented to him.

In India, the minimum eligible driving age for light motor vehicles is 18. Suryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011. He has another 1,127 days till he turns 18, before he can officially drive around in the vehicle. Suryavanshi is eligible for a provisional learning license 6 months before his 18th birthday which would be in 2029.

Suryavanshi receives the car days after being conferred a ₹50 Lakh cash prize by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. That honour came after Suryavanshi's heroics helped India clinch a record extending 6th U19 World Cup title. The 14-year-old smashed a breathtaking century in the final and was awarded the player of the tournament.