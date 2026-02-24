 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Awarded Tata Curvv For IPL 2025 Heroics, 3 Years Before He Can Get A Driver's License
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVaibhav Suryavanshi Awarded Tata Curvv For IPL 2025 Heroics, 3 Years Before He Can Get A Driver's License

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Awarded Tata Curvv For IPL 2025 Heroics, 3 Years Before He Can Get A Driver's License

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was awarded A TATA Curvv car for his standout performances in IPL 2025. Suryavanshi won the Super Striker Award last year, which had Curvv as the prize. Incidentally, the Rajasthan Royals superstar is only 14, meaning he can only drive around in vehicle only after 3 more years when he is eligible for a license.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was rewarded for his breakout year with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The 14-year-old broke several records in his debut season and won the Super Striker of the season award, for finishing IPL 2025 with the highest strike rate. Suryavanshi received the car only now, with Tata Motors sharing pictures from the hand over.

The presentation ceremony took place at Ananya Auto dealership in Patna, Bihar. Suryavanshi arrived at the dealership with his family members, The dealership was a new opening with the 14-year-old also asked to cut the ribbon for the inauguration of the new showroom facility.

Suryavanshi is just 14, meaning despite his efforts for winning the vehicle, he is not eligible to drive the car. During the ceremony, Vaibhav handed the keys over to his father, with a life size cutout presented to him.

In India, the minimum eligible driving age for light motor vehicles is 18. Suryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011. He has another 1,127 days till he turns 18, before he can officially drive around in the vehicle. Suryavanshi is eligible for a provisional learning license 6 months before his 18th birthday which would be in 2029.

FPJ Shorts
'Aapko Sharam Nahi Aayi': Vanshaj Singh Refuses To Shake Hands With Karan Patel After Wild Card Return In The 50- Watch VIDEO
'Aapko Sharam Nahi Aayi': Vanshaj Singh Refuses To Shake Hands With Karan Patel After Wild Card Return In The 50- Watch VIDEO
Chhattisgarh Presents ₹1.72 Lakh Crore ‘Sankalp’ Budget For FY27, ₹1.5 Lakh For Girls At 18 & Interest-Free Farm Loans Announced
Chhattisgarh Presents ₹1.72 Lakh Crore ‘Sankalp’ Budget For FY27, ₹1.5 Lakh For Girls At 18 & Interest-Free Farm Loans Announced
High-Profile Sex Racket Busted In Thane; Actress Arrested For Operating As Agent
High-Profile Sex Racket Busted In Thane; Actress Arrested For Operating As Agent
'Will Dominate The Sea In 2026': Pahalgam Mastermind Saifullah Kasuri Warns Of 26/11 Mumbai Style Attack On India
'Will Dominate The Sea In 2026': Pahalgam Mastermind Saifullah Kasuri Warns Of 26/11 Mumbai Style Attack On India
Read Also
'A Piece Of Paper Can't Decide My Future': Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Use Famous Thomas Edison Quote...
article-image

Suryavanshi receives the car days after being conferred a ₹50 Lakh cash prize by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. That honour came after Suryavanshi's heroics helped India clinch a record extending 6th U19 World Cup title. The 14-year-old smashed a breathtaking century in the final and was awarded the player of the tournament.

Follow us on