Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Priceless Reaction To Electrolyte Drink Leaves Internet In Splits | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is once again making headlines, but this time for a hilarious off-field moment. A video of the teenage cricket sensation reacting after taking a sip of an electrolyte drink has gone viral on social media, with fans amused by his priceless facial expression.

In the viral clip, Sooryavanshi can be seen drinking from a bottle believed to contain an electrolyte beverage during a cricket match. Moments after taking a sip, he makes a funny face, seemingly caught off guard by the taste. The candid reaction quickly caught the attention of fans online.

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Many users interpreted the moment as a humorous reminder that the teenage prodigy is still just 15 years old despite already competing alongside seasoned professionals. It represents a welcome to reality moment, with several saying he had officially entered the big boy leagues of professional cricket.

The clip has since been widely shared across social media, spawning memes and witty reactions. While the moment had no bearing on the match itself, it offered fans a glimpse of Sooryavanshi's youthful side and further added to the growing popularity of one of India's brightest young cricket talents.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi become the youngest Indian to call up for the senior team. The 15-year-old opener did not feature in India's embarassing loss in Belfast against Ireland. India captain Shreyas Iyer hinted that Sooryavanshi could make an appearance in the series at a later time.