Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals Spotlight From Senior India A Stars As Fans Line Up To Click Pictures With Teenage Superstar | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to be a fan favourite, with his popularity even eclipsing several senior India stars. The 15-year-old is part of the India A squad touring Sri Lanka and is attracting far more attention from fans than several established stars in the squad.

As members of the India A team began leaving the venue following the match, supporters eagerly waited outside hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players. While prominent names such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and others made their way through the crowd, many fans appeared to have only one target in mind — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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The youngster was greeted with cheers as supporters rushed to take selfies and photographs with him, turning him into the centre of attention. Videos of the interaction quickly spread on social media, with fans praising the batter's growing popularity and predicting a bright future for him.

The scenes served as another reminder of the immense buzz surrounding Sooryavanshi. Despite being one of the youngest members of the setup, he has already developed a fan following that rivals some of the more experienced names in domestic and international cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings ended early during India A's match against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla, as the young opener was dismissed for 14 runs off 12 balls. The left-hander showed positive intent and played a few confident shots, providing a brisk start. However, Sri Lanka A struck an early breakthrough, cutting short what looked like a promising knock from the teenager.