Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Phenomenal Shot Breaks Water Pipe During Rajasthan Royals' Practice Session; Video

Image: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals’ young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made headlines during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season when one of his powerful shots accidentally broke a water pipe.

In a video shared by the franchise on social media, Sooryavanshi unleashed a booming pull shot that flew a long distance and struck a pipe near the practice area, causing it to crack under the impact. The clip quickly caught fans’ attention and showcased the teenager’s raw power.

Sooryavanshi, who rose to fame with explosive performances for India’s Under‑19 team, including a stunning 175 in the U19 World Cup final, has become one of the most talked‑about young batters in Indian cricket. He has already impressed fans with his strokeplay in the IPL and age‑defying power at the crease.

The incident at the Royals’ camp highlights not just his hitting ability but also his confidence and readiness as he gears up for another exciting IPL campaign.