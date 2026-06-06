Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Parents Allowed To Accompany Him On England And Ireland Tour By BCCI | X

Mumbai, June 6: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to allow young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to travel with him during India's upcoming tour of Ireland and England, reports Sportstar. The move comes as the 15-year-old prepares for his first assignment with the senior Indian men's cricket team.

Recognising his young age and the challenges that come with international cricket, the BCCI felt that having his parents by his side would help him settle into a new environment and handle the pressures of life on tour. The Board will also bear the expenses for their travel and stay during the tour.

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Suryavanshi has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. His rapid rise through the ranks earned him a place in the national setup, making him one of the youngest players to be selected for the senior men's team.

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The teenager is currently representing India A in Sri Lanka, where he continues to gain valuable experience at a higher level. However, the upcoming tour of Ireland and England will be his biggest challenge yet as he gets an opportunity to be part of the senior squad.

The BCCI's decision reflects its focus on ensuring that young cricketers receive the right support during important stages of their careers. With increased attention from fans, media and cricket experts, the presence of his parents is expected to provide emotional support as he takes another significant step in his cricket journey.

Suryavanshi's selection has generated considerable excitement among Indian cricket fans, who are eager to see how the youngster performs on the international stage. As India prepare for the white-ball assignments in Ireland and England, all eyes will be on the teenage prodigy as he begins a new chapter in his career.