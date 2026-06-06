Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Team India Call-Up For Upcoming Tours & Asian Games Following Stellar IPL 2026 Season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | X

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a major career milestone after being included in India’s squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games, following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign that firmly established him as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

The 15-year-old batter, who grabbed headlines with his fearless stroke play during the IPL season, is now set for his first exposure to international cricket across two challenging overseas tours. His selection marks a rapid rise through the ranks, fueled by consistent performances and an ability to deliver under pressure on the big stage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 season was nothing short of a breakthrough. Displaying remarkable maturity for his age, he played several match-defining innings against experienced bowling attacks, earning praise from experts and former cricketers for his timing, temperament, and shot selection. His performances made him one of the standout young batters of the tournament.

Selectors have rewarded his form by naming him in the squad for the Ireland tour, where India is expected to rotate players and test bench strength, as well as the more high-profile England series, which will provide a tougher examination of his technique and adaptability in swinging conditions.

With comparisons already being drawn to some of India’s modern batting stars, Sooryavanshi’s inclusion signals the next phase of India’s long-term planning, as the team continues to invest in young talent for the future.