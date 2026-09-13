Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Father, Brother Arrive At Stadium Before His Shock Absence Vs Afghanistan Is Confirmed

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's father Sanjiv Sooryavanshi and younger brother Ashirvad Sooryavanshi arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of India's first T20I against Afghanistan. Their arrival came before the playing XI was confirmed, raising hopes that the teenage sensation could be in line to feature in the series opener. However, those hopes were dashed when Vaibhav's absence from India's XI was subsequently confirmed.

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Vaibhav Misses Out Against Afghanistan

Vaibhav has been one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket following his rapid rise and impressive performances in T20 cricket. His potential appearance against Afghanistan had generated significant interest among fans, particularly with the youngster continuing to attract attention at the highest level.

But Vaibhav was not included in India's playing XI for the opening T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The confirmation came after his father and younger brother had already reached the venue, making their arrival an intriguing subplot ahead of the match.

Their arrival at the Delhi stadium before the team announcement created an interesting twist, with Vaibhav ultimately watching from the sidelines instead of taking the field. The focus now shifts to India's chosen XI as the hosts begin their T20I campaign against Afghanistan.

Vaibhav had featured in all three games in the Zimbabwe T20I series when Samson was rested, but now finds himself on the bench as the Kerala star is brought back into the XI.