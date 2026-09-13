IND Vs AFG Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, India Opt To Field In Delhi; No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I in the IND vs AFG series in New Delhi. It is Shreyas Iyer's first home game as India's T20I captain, and he has taken the bold decision to bench Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in favour of Sanju Samson.

"We are going to bowl first. Whenever you come to Delhi, you know what the pitch has got to offer, it usually is a bowl first wicket. We had a lot of positives in Zimbabwe, we will try and continue on that," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

IND vs AFG Playing XI

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Afghanistan Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

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Live streaming of the series will be available to watch on FanCode. The AFG vs IND matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports channels in India. The first T20I will be followed by the second match on September 15 and the third on September 17, with all three games scheduled in New Delhi.

India will look to start the series strongly, while Afghanistan will aim to use their spin strength and challenge the hosts ahead of the Asian Games. Fans will be closely watching the final playing XIs, particularly India’s decision involving Sooryavanshi, Samson and Kishan.