Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Family Bursts Firecrackers As 15-Year-Old Shatters Multiple World Records In Six-Hitting Show | VIDEO |

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again grabbed the spotlight with his stunning batting performance. The 15-year-old smashed multiple world records with his six-hitting show. His family celebrated the special achievement by bursting fireworks at home.

Sooryavanshi's family bursts crackers after record show

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A video of the celebrations has caught the attention of cricket fans. Sooryavanshi's family members can be seen bursting fireworks and celebrating his record-breaking performance. The 15-year-old's elder brother Ujjwal Suryavanshi also shared the same on his stories where can be seen with a long line of crackers.

While Sooryavanshi made headlines with his performance, his family celebrated the moment at home. The celebrations showed how proud they are of the young cricketer.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted like a man possessed as he tore the UAE attack apart in Doha. Chasing 250 to win, the 15-year-old treated the match like a range hitting session, targetting sixes and clearing the boundary with regular ease.

He reached his half-century in 16 balls and then got his next 50 in just 12 balls. Before Sooryavanshi, the fastest List A ton belonged to Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who achieved it in 29 balls.

He then broke his own record reached the 150-mark in 40 deliveries, reaching the milestone with yet another six. He then smashed the fastest 200 in List A cricket, reaching the milestone in just 52 deliveries. He hit 28 sixes, the most in an innings.