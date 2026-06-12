Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 10-Year-Old Brother Ashirwad Smashes Century In Samastipur Practice Match

Cricket talent appears to run in the Suryavanshi family. After the rise of young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, his younger brother Ashirwad Suryavanshi is now attracting attention with an impressive century in a local practice match.

The 10-year-old right-handed batsman scored a brilliant 103 runs off just 87 balls while representing Cricket Academy Tajpur in a practice game held in Samastipur. His attacking knock featured 20 boundaries and one six, showcasing the aggressive batting style that has drawn comparisons with his elder brother.

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According to match details shared on social media by Vaibhav's elder brother Ujjwal Suryavanshi, Ashirwad's century helped Cricket Academy Tajpur post a strong total of 234 for 4 in 29.5 overs. Teammate Shivam Raj also made a valuable contribution, scoring 52 runs from 75 deliveries.

Photos and videos from the match, including images of Ashirwad celebrating his century by raising his bat and removing his helmet, have gone viral across social media platforms. The young batter received praise from cricket enthusiasts impressed by his composure and stroke play at such a young age.

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Another Suryavanshi talent

Aashirwad's century comes days after Vaibhav captured the imagination of the cricketing world. The 15-year-old swept as many as 5 awards in the IPL 2026 season, finishing as the highest run getter and hitting the most sixes.

He became the youngest to earn a call up to the Indian team, with the 15-year-old picked for the T20I series in Ireland and England. Sooryavanshi is currently with the India A team, playing in the tir-series in Sri Lanka.