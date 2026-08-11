Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sweats It Out In Nets After Successful Zimbabwe Tour Ahead Of New Domestic Season | Video | Instagram Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New Delhi: Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweat it out in the nets after a successful recent tour of Zimbabwe, ahead of the new domestic season.

Sooryavanshi posted a video of himself practicing on his official Instagram handle, where he focused on a defensive and attacking approach to his batting alike.

"Preparation," said the caption of Sooryavanshi's post.

Sooryavanshi made his international debut at the age of 15 during the tour of England, but could not touch the 20-run mark in three innings he played there. India lost the series 1-4. His tour to Zimbabwe was much better, topping the run-charts with 151 runs in three innings with two fifties at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 196.10, including a knock of 81. He secured the 'Player of the Series' award as India sealed their first series under newly-appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer after losses to Ireland and England.

In six T20Is, he has made 193 runs at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 189.21, with two fifties.

During the second T20I at Manchester against England, Sooryavanshi debuted for India at the age of 15 years and 99 days, becoming India's youngest international cricketer, breaking long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar (Test debut at 16 years 205 days; ODI at 16 years 238 days).

The East Zone selectors have handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan the captaincy for the opening Duleep Trophy of the 2026-27 domestic season, while teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been appointed vice-captain.

The selection marks another significant milestone in Sooryavanshi's rapid rise after his breakthrough performances in the IPL and international cricket. The youngster is now set for an extended opportunity in the longer format and is expected to open the innings alongside seasoned Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, as per Cricinfo.

Duleep Trophy will start from August 23 onwards with a clash between East Zone and North East Zone.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy and Denish Das.

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