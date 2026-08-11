'Hints Are Getting Clear': CSK Fuel Brendon McCullum Rumours With Cryptic Social Media Post

Chennai Super Kings have added to speculation over Brendon McCullum becoming their next head coach with a cryptic social media post. The five-time IPL champions shared an old scorecard from their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with McCullum’s name blacked out and asked fans to “Guess the Super King.” The hidden name was McCullum, further fuelling reports linking him with the CSK coaching role.

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McCullum has emerged as a strong contender to replace Stephen Fleming, who is set to leave his long-standing role as CSK head coach. The former New Zealand captain has been linked with the franchise since MS Dhoni’s recent visit to the UK, where McCullum is based. McCullum also has a past association with Dhoni, having played under the CSK skipper.

The post quickly drew attention because of the timing of the franchise’s coaching transition. Rather than directly naming McCullum, CSK used the old scorecard and the mystery format to spark speculation among their supporters. The move has only strengthened the growing buzz around McCullum potentially taking charge of the franchise.

McCullum has enjoyed a successful coaching career since retiring. He coached the Kolkata Knight Riders before taking on the head coach role with the England cricket team. His aggressive approach and experience in franchise cricket could make him an attractive option for CSK as they look to begin a new chapter. However, the franchise is yet to officially confirm its next head coach.